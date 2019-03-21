President Muhammadu Buhari’s frosty relationship with the 8th senate led by Dr. Bukola Saraki, has shown little signs of thawing in the New Year.

The Executive arm of government has fallen out with the 8th national assembly over allegations of budget padding, non-confirmation of nominees for appointment, delay in passing budgets, the electoral amendment bill and, well, politics.

What's this latest fallout about?

On Wednesday, March 20, 2019, President Buhari declined assent to five bills from the senate, citing various reasons.

The president refused to assent to the following bills: Nigeria Film Corporation Bill, Immigration (Amendment) Bill, Climate Change Bill, Chartered Institute of Pension Practitioners Bill and the Digital Rights and Freedom Bill.

This brings to 26, the number of bills that have been passed by the 8th national assembly but which have been flatly rejected by the president, since 2015.

According to a Punch report, Buhari said he rejected the Nigeria Film Corporation Bill because the provision of five per cent Value Added Tax was unnecessary as it amounted to a duplication of the tax system.

In simpler English, it amounted to double taxation.

How is the senate taking these rejections?

After Buhari’s latest rejection of bills from the red chamber, the senate quickly set up a committee to look into the scenario. This committee would then advise the senate on the next line of action to pursue.

The senate can always override the president’s veto on bills, with two-thirds votes from members.

The senate intends to start work on 2019 budget very soon

Meanwhile, the senate has adjourned plenary to April 2, just so that its standing committees can commence work on the 2019 Appropriation Bill, otherwise called The Budget.

Before plenary came to a close on Wednesday, Senate President Saraki declared: “The relevant committees should swing into action and ensure that they conclude work on the budget within two weeks. The committee on appropriations should submit its report on April 2 so that we can pass the budget.

“Let me also add that the various committees should not run after or force any head of agency to appear. If they do not appear before the given time, adopt what was submitted by the president and submit your report”.

Saraki, who defected to the PDP on July 31, 2018, won’t be returning to the senate after the 9th national assembly is inaugurated, because he lost the Kwara Central senatorial election to Ibrahim Oloriegbe of the APC on February 23, 2019.