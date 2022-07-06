President Buhari visits Kuje Prison after terrorist attack

The Service Public Relations Officer (SPRO), Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) Mr Abubakar Umar, has confirmed that over 443 inmates have been recaptured, 551 currently in custody and 443 still at large after the attack by the Gunmen.

He said that a personnel of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) attached to the Custodial Centre was killed adding that three personnel of the NCoS were seriously injured.

Umar said that the attackers broke into the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kuje, using explosive devices through the main entrance and the fence of the facility respectively.

Umar said that the Service would deploy its Corrections Information Management System (CIMS) in synergy with National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to track all fleeing inmates and return them to custody.

He also confirmed to the general public that DCP Abba Kyari and other VIPs held in the facility did not escape adding that they were presently in custody, hale and hearty.

According to Umar, as at the time of the attack on the Kuje facility, “we have 38 military personnel on ground in addition to that of the Nigeria Police Force, Civil Defence, DSS and our Armed Squad."

However, he called on the general public to volunteer useful information that might lead to the arrest of the fleeing inmates.

He reassured the public that the unfortunate incident was being handled with every sense of dedication and professionalism.