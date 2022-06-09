RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Democracy Day: President Buhari to address Nigerians on Sunday

Ima Elijah

Buhari had directed that Nigeria’s Democracy Day be shifted to June 12 to honour Moshood Abiola

President Muhammadu Buhari. [Twitter/@MBuhari]
President Muhammadu Buhari. [Twitter/@MBuhari]

President Muhammadu Buhari will address the nation via a live broadcast by 7:00 am on Sunday, June 12, 2022.

This was confirmed in a statement issued by the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed.

He said Buhari will address the nation to commemorate this year’s democracy day.

The statement reads, ”As you may recollect, President Muhammadu Buhari, in June 2018, directed that Nigeria’s Democracy Day, marked every May 29, be shifted to June 12 to honour Moshood Abiola, winner of the 1993 presidential election.

“In compliance with the presidential directive, Democracy Day has been celebrated annually on June 12. This year’s celebration will mark the fourth time that the day will be marked on June 12, following celebrations in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

”Following extensive work by an inter-ministerial committee, the following programmes have been scheduled to celebrate the 2022 Democracy Day:

a) – This Press Conference officially kickstarts the programme of activities

b) – A public lecture is scheduled to hold tomorrow, Friday 10th June,

at the National Mosque here in Abuja at 9am.

c) – This will be followed, on the same day and the same venue, by a

Juma’at Service at noon

d) – On Sunday, June 12, there will be a presidential broadcast in the morning. There will also be a Church Service at the

National Christian Centre at 3pm

e) – Then on Monday, June 13th, a Ceremonial Parade will be held at

the Eagle Square starting from 9am.

Please note that attendance at these events are strictly by invitation and in line with the Covid-19 protocol.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

