Buhari made the call on Saturday at the second convocation of the Federal University of Petroleum Resources (FUPRE), Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta.

The President, whose address was read by the Minister of State (Education), Prof. Anthony Onwuka, said government would no longer condone corruption in whatsoever guise.

“The very scarce resources that are made available must be judiciously utilised to give value to the system.

” We assure the university system that the government is doing everything within the limit of its available resources to ensure the welfare of staff are adequately catered for to enhance productivity,” he said.

Buhari challenged FUPRE to be a catalyst for greater innovation and pacesetter for technological revolution in the Nigerian Oil and Gas industry.

“The determination by my administration to make our country great in the Oil and Gas sector prompted my assent to the FUPRE Established Act in 2017, to give the university a greater latitude and impetus to excel.

” I am happy that the university is gaining new height under my watch in tandem with its mandate to offer courses of instructions.

The courses include Training and research in petroleum technology and allied areas for the production of middle and high level manpower.

Buhari also commended the people of the Niger Delta for sustaining peace in the region, noting that the development had encouraged the smooth operation of oil and gas industries in the region.

He said that Niger Delta remained critical to advancing the destiny of the nation, adding that the Federal Government would continue to recognise that altruistic position.

“Government will, in appreciation, not waiver in its avowed commitment to transform the region through strategic initiatives that will promote quality of life and accelerated development of the region,” he said.

Earlier, Prof. Shehu Zuru, Pro-Chancellor of FUPRE, appealed to the government to implement all sections of the University Establishment Act to the letter.

Zuru said it would galvanise development, both in capital project and staff welfare, to make the institution a global centre of excellence with capacity to attract the best of expertise.

“We strongly appeal to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board and other stakeholders to support the growth and development of the university.

“The university is desperately in need of Federal Government’s attention and encouragement to drive the local content and technology transfer agenda that will make the nation great,” he said.

The Chancellor of FUPRE, Alhaji Attahiru Ahmad, called on the government to urgently start implementation of the Act by way of funding.

He said the development would enable the University to truly reflect on its position as the first specialised Petroleum University in Africa and sixth in the world.

“The University is pivotal to the attainment of the local content development, especially in the manpower development and innovation in the sector,” he said.

The Vice Chancellor of FUPRE, Prof. Akii Ibhadode, urged the government to give the institution relevant tasks in its development plans for execution.

Ibhadode, represented by the institution’s Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration), Prof. Prekeyi Tawari-Fufeyin, said the institution would channel its intellectual resources on the tasks and deliver on them timely.

“We request the government to give us relevant tasks in their development plans to execute so that we can contribute to the national development in real terms and at effective cost,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 735 graduands took part in the convocation, comprising 642 with first degree and 93 post-graduate diploma.

Highlight of the ceremony was the award of honourary degrees to Dr Ambrosia Orjiakor, Chairman of Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc.

Mr Abiola Oyedotun, Managing Director, Banco Serengeti Limited and Mr Ned Nwoko, Managing Partner, Nwoko and Nwoko Solicitors were also conferred degrees.