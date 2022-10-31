President Buhari summons emergency security meeting

Shehu stated that the president was initially scheduled to commission the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) new Technology and Innovation complex.

He would hold the security meeting, instead to receive briefs from security chiefs and brainstorm on the way forward.

“The commissioning of the NASENI complex will hold at a later date,’’ Shehu stated.

President Buhari had on Friday advised the nation’s security establishments and Nigerians to continue to be vigilant, and not to panic.

The president was reacting to travel advisories issued by the UK, Canada and the U.S.A and urged citizens to remain calm.