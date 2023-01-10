ADVERTISEMENT
President Buhari speaks on having a house outside Nigeria

Ima Elijah

He declares that the terrorist organisation Boko Haram has been eradicated...

President Muhammadu Buhari (Channels TV)

President Muhammadu Buhari has asserted that he cannot be blackmailed by allegations of ill-gotten money while in power.

It was reported by the Special Adviser to the President for Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, at the State dinner held in his honour on Monday, January 09, 2023, night in Damaturu, Yobe State.

What the president said: He added, “I do not have one square inch outside Nigeria.

“Well, under his administration, fighting corruption is not easy. He said it was easier when he served as head of state,” Adesina said.

Buhari clears out Boko Haram: He declares that the terrorist organisation Boko Haram has been eradicated from the North East region with God’s grace.

“In the North East, God has helped us to clear Boko Haram, the economy has picked up, and some people are asking me about the achievements of my promise to fight corruption,” he added.

He advised Nigerians to remain patriotic, saying: ‘As I said more than 30 years ago, we have no other country than Nigeria, we must all stay here and salvage it together.’

Noting that the most critical security challenge inherited by the administration nearly eight years ago was the potent and pervasive threat of terrorism, the President expressed delight that normalcy has returned to affected states in Northeast Nigeria.

Meanwhile: Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture, has claimed that the opposition has been lying about President Muhammadu Buhari’s accomplishments since he took office in 2015.

On Monday, January 09, the Minister made this announcement at the 16th annual PMB Administration Scorecard event in Abuja.

While some critics of the government argue that Buhari has accomplished nothing, he said, others reluctantly admitted that progress had been made in infrastructure under the current administration.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
