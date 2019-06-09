In the letter delivered by leader of the delegation, Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari, Buhari expressed his sympathy and that of the country to the emir, the Kwara State Government, and the people of Ilorin Emirate over the loss.

He noted that Aishat’s love and kindness transcended the palace walls, reaching the poor and underprivileged in the society.

The delegation, which was accompanied to the emir’s palace by the Kwara State Governor, AbduRahman AbdulRazaq also included the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Sarki Abba, the Permanent Secretary, State House Jalal Arabi and the State Chief of Protocol, Amb. Lawal Kazaure.

The emir expressed his gratitude and appreciation for President Buhari’s sympathy with the palace and the entire state as they mourn the passing of the great community leader and his mother.

He prayed for Allah’s support and guidance for the President as he begins his second term of office.