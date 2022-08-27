RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

President Buhari salutes Zulum at 53

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno on his 53rd birthday on Thursday.

President Muhammadu Buhari with Babagana Umara Zulum, Borno State Governor.
President Muhammadu Buhari with Babagana Umara Zulum, Borno State Governor.

Buhari expressed his admiration for Zulum’s “public spiritedness, energy and zeal” in tackling ongoing situation in Borno, describing him as “a reliable partner” in the effort to return peace, normalcy and development to the Northeast.

He said: ”Zulum is serving the nation in an outstanding manner; his passion for peace as the foundation of development inspires many.

”He is a model for others to copy. We pray for his long life,” the president added.

