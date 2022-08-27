President Buhari salutes Zulum at 53
President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno on his 53rd birthday on Thursday.
Buhari expressed his admiration for Zulum’s “public spiritedness, energy and zeal” in tackling ongoing situation in Borno, describing him as “a reliable partner” in the effort to return peace, normalcy and development to the Northeast.
He said: ”Zulum is serving the nation in an outstanding manner; his passion for peace as the foundation of development inspires many.
”He is a model for others to copy. We pray for his long life,” the president added.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng