President Buhari salutes veteran Journalist, Ray Ekpu at 70

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated veteran journalist and co-founder of Newswatch Magazine, Ray Ekpu, who turns 70 on Aug. 6 as well as clocks 45 years working as a journalist and an administrator.

President Buhari’s congratulatory message is contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Sunday.

The President joined the media world, family and friends of the renowned columnist and activist in celebrating the many years of exceptional contribution to national development through his writings, speaking engagements and leadership roles.

According to him, Ekpu’s consistency and forthrightness in speaking and writing the truth to authorities deserves special commendation, especially the many times he placed his life at risk in fighting for democracy and the institutionalisation of good governance in Nigeria.

President Buhari affirmed that his wealth of knowledge, wisdom and editorial skills should serve as a benchmark for upcoming journalists “as the future of the industry rests on the indelible tenets of fairness, accuracy and balance.’’

The President prayed that the Almighty God would grant the prolific writer longer life, good health and more wisdom to serve the nation and humanity.