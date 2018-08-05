Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

President Buhari salutes veteran Journalist, Ray Ekpu at 70

Buhari President salutes veteran Journalist, Ray Ekpu at 70

President Buhari’s congratulatory message is contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Sunday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari has been hit by a series of defections by senior officials to the opposition play

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari has been hit by a series of defections by senior officials to the opposition

(AFP)

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated veteran journalist and co-founder of Newswatch Magazine, Ray Ekpu, who turns 70 on Aug. 6 as well as clocks 45 years working as a journalist and an administrator.

President Buhari’s congratulatory message is contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Sunday.

The President joined the media world, family and friends of the renowned columnist and activist in celebrating the many years of exceptional contribution to national development through his writings, speaking engagements and leadership roles.

According to him, Ekpu’s consistency and forthrightness in speaking and writing the truth to authorities deserves special commendation, especially the many times he placed his life at risk in fighting for democracy and the institutionalisation of good governance in Nigeria.

President Buhari affirmed that his wealth of knowledge, wisdom and editorial skills should serve as a benchmark for upcoming journalists “as the future of the industry rests on the indelible tenets of fairness, accuracy and balance.’’

The President prayed that the Almighty God would grant the prolific writer longer life, good health and more wisdom to serve the nation and humanity.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Godswill Akpabio The real reason Senator reportedly wants to leave PDPbullet
2 Obasanjo Ex-President says Atiku can never enjoy his support politicallybullet
3 Garba Shehu Presidency dismisses PDP’s claims on Buhari’s 10-day...bullet

Related Articles

Atiku Abubakar Ex-VP fires back at Obasanjo, says he cannot be intimidated
Godswill Akpabio Senator meets Buhari in London ahead of APC reception
2019 Election Saraki will defeat Buhari if he contests – Prophet Ayodele
Buhari President approves agency for robotics and AI for South East
Boko Haram Troops arrest wanted sect member in Borno IDP camp
Buhari President’s international engagements boost Nigeria’s image
2019 Election A victory for Buhari is a victory for Igbos – Okorocha
Saraki 22 sins Senate President allegedly committed against Buhari's govt
Godswill Akpabio APC has reportedly finalised plans to welcome Senator to the ruling party

Local

Oyo State House of Assembly
In Oyo Assembly Speaker sends SoS to Buhari over abandoned Oyo-Ogbomoso highway
Sen Ita Enang
Ita Enang Presidency appeals to NASS to reconvene
Nigeria's state oil firm begins nationwide audit of trucks after gory Lagos explosion
Maikanti Baru NNPC says MD not funding alleged impeachment plot against Saraki
Nigerian Vice President takes charge as President Buhari begins vacation in London
Osinbajo Vice President to inaugurate Lagos MSME Clinic