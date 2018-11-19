Pulse.ng logo
President Buhari salutes Goodluck Jonathan at 61

The president, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, in Abuja on Monday, joined Nigerians in sending warm greetings to the former President.

Jonathan hands over to Buhari play President Buhari salutes Goodluck Jonathan at 61 (Presidency)

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former President Goodluck Jonathan as he turns 61 on Nov. 20.

The president, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, in Abuja on Monday, joined Nigerians in sending warm greetings to the former President.

According to the president, the life journey of the former president remains an inspiration to every young Nigerian of the possibilities that await anyone willing to learn, work hard and participate in making the country great.

President Buhari congratulated the former president on the publishing of his memoir, “My Transition Hours”, which would be launched as part of ceremonies marking his birthday.

He, therefore, encouraged Nigerians to follow same example of sharing their experiences in writing.

The president prayed that the almighty God would strengthen the president, grant him longer life and bless his family.

NAN reports that Jonathan will be launching his new book on Tuesday.

The event will feature dignitaries from across Africa, with President Buhari  invited as special guest of honor.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo,  chairman of the event, with guests of honour to include former Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama and Ibrahim Babangida.

Presidents Alassane Ouattara of Cote d’Ivoire, Faure Gnassingbe of Togo, Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya and Adama Barrow of Gambia are also expected as special guests. 

