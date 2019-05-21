According to the Presidents New Media aide, Bashir Ahmad, he left the city of Makkah via the Royal Terminal of the King Abdul’aziz International Airport, Jeddah.

He was accompanied on the trip by his wife, Aisha and other government dignitaries.

President Buhari on Thursday, May 16, 2019 departed Abuja for Saudi Arabia to perform lesser hajj in the Kingdom.

This follows an invitation by the ruler of Saudi Arabia, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz, to perform the Umrah.