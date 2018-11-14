Pulse.ng logo
President Buhari returns to Abuja from France

Buhari, at the opening ceremony of the Peace Forum delivered a speech on Illicit Financial Flows & Corruption.

  • Published:
President Buhari returns to Abuja from France play

President Buhari

(Twitter/@NGRPresident)

President Buhari is back in Abuja after attending the Peace Forum in France.

This was made known on Twitter via the presidency’s handle, @NGRPresident.

 

Buhari, at the opening ceremony of the event on Sunday, November 11, 2018, delivered a speech on Illicit Financial Flows & Corruption.

In his speech, the President advocated for more than jail terms for people who loot their nation's wealth, stating that full asset recovery will discourage looters.

He also called for more stiffer actions to be taken against those who steal public funds to serve as a deterrent.

ALSO READ: 5 important things President Buhari said at Paris Peace Forum

Meets Nigerian community

While in France, President Buhari also met with members of the Nigerian community.

During his interaction with the Nigerians on Monday, November 12, 2018, the President described the embattled Kano state Governor, Umar Ganduje, as a responsible leader.

Governor Ganduje has recently been accused of receiving kickbacks from contractors in his state.

Also speaking on the bribery allegation, Buhari promised to take action if the Kano state Governor is found guilty, according to Daily Nigerian.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has constantly maintained that the President's anti-corruption war is one-sided.

The Paris Peace Forum held from November 11 – November 13, 2018

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior Content Associate at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

