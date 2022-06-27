RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

President Buhari returns from Rwanda after 26th CHOGM

Ima Elijah

I remain ever proud of our Nigerian youths excelling, at home and abroad - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari returned to Abuja on Sunday, June 26, 2022, after attending the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Kigali, the capital of Rwanda.

President Buhari, who left Abuja on June 22, arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja around 1:04 p.m yesterday and was received by senior government officials.

While in Kigali, the President attended the official opening ceremony on June 24, followed by high-level meetings of Heads of State and Government on June 24 and 25.

He also held high-level bilateral discussions with other Commonwealth leaders, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and met with Nigerians living in Rwanda.

‘‘It gives me great pleasure to be in Kigali, Rwanda, and to meet with you, members of the Nigerian Diaspora as part of my regular meetings with Nigerians wherever I visit other countries.

‘‘Let me begin by congratulating and commending Yewande Adebowale for emerging as one of the top four winners at the Commonwealth Youth competition at the Kigali Startup Festival 2022 at the Commonwealth Youth Forum.

‘‘I also commend Esther Olanrewaju and Favour Aderinto who are recipients of the Lakshmi Subramanian CMU-Africa Student Excellence Awards for Masters in Information Technology and Electrical and Computer Engineering respectively.

‘‘I am proud of you all, and I remain ever proud of our Nigerian youths excelling, at home and abroad,’’ he said.

The President, before leaving Rwanda, on Saturday, June 25, 2022, met with Nigerians residing in Kigali, Rwanda, lauding them for excelling at home and abroad.

He said the government is not averse to welcoming inputs and investments from compatriots with international exposure for the economy to thrive.

The President spoke at a town hall meeting with Nigerians in the Diaspora on the margins of CHOGM.

The Nigerian leader, who commended the level of professionalism of Nigerians living in Rwanda and the amiable nature of their interactions with each other, added that living peacefully and in obedience to the laws of the host nation was also paramount as it gives Nigeria a good name.

The President was accompanied on the trip by Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama; Finance, Budget and National Planning Minister Zainab Ahmed; Health Minister Osagie Ehanire; Environment Minister Mohammed Abdullahi and Communications and Digital Economy Minister Isa Ali Pantami.

Others in the President’s entourage are: the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno (retd.); Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar and the Chairman/CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

Ima Elijah

