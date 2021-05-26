President Buhari rejoices with Soun of Ogbomoso at 95

He congratulated sons and daughters of Ogbomoso land as well as the government of Oyo State as they celebrate a long, purposeful, beneficial and peaceful reign dotted with development, rapid transformation, purposeful leadership and peace.

He affirmed that the traditional ruler, the longest reigning Soun had continued to deploy his God-given wisdom and longevity to steadily steer the ship of the town, proffering sound advice to governments at all levels and creating an atmosphere for peace.