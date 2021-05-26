RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

President Buhari rejoices with Soun of Ogbomoso at 95

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with Oba Oladunni Ajagungbade III, Soun of Ogbomoso Land as he clocks 95 on May 27.

Oba Oladunni Oyewumi, the Soun of Ogbomoso. [newspeakonline]

Buhari made his feelings known in a congratulatory message by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Wednesday.

He congratulated sons and daughters of Ogbomoso land as well as the government of Oyo State as they celebrate a long, purposeful, beneficial and peaceful reign dotted with development, rapid transformation, purposeful leadership and peace.

He affirmed that the traditional ruler, the longest reigning Soun had continued to deploy his God-given wisdom and longevity to steadily steer the ship of the town, proffering sound advice to governments at all levels and creating an atmosphere for peace.

The president prayed that almighty God would bless the traditional ruler with more years in good health, as he continues to serve Ogbomoso land and the country.

