President Buhari rejoices with Pastor Kumuyi at 81

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined Christians and their leaders worldwide, to celebrate with Founder and General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi at 81, on June 6.

President Muhammadu Buhari with the General Superintendent of the Deeper Life Bible Church Worldwide, Pastor Williams Kumuyi. [Dailypost]
In a congratulatory message by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina on Sunday in Abuja, Buhari felicitated the General Superintendent on the auspicious occasion.

He lauded Kumuyi for his dedication to soul winning, preaching of the gospel and counselling, which he believed had transformed many lives, and left an indelible mark on the growth of the nation.

The president noted the contributions of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, which started as a Bible study group by Pastor Kumuyi, who was then a lecturer, to the spiritual and moral development of the country, with testimonies in education, health, roads and water supply.He also commended the Ministry for the provision of scholarships to the less privileged.

The president shared the joy of another age with the octogenarian, his wife, Esther, other family members and friends, while acknowledging the inspiring influence of the many books of the Christian leader, especially the devotionals.

He prayed that the almighty God would continue to strengthen Kumuyi and his family in good health and wisdom.

