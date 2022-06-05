President Buhari rejoices with Pastor Kumuyi at 81

He lauded Kumuyi for his dedication to soul winning, preaching of the gospel and counselling, which he believed had transformed many lives, and left an indelible mark on the growth of the nation.

The president noted the contributions of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, which started as a Bible study group by Pastor Kumuyi, who was then a lecturer, to the spiritual and moral development of the country, with testimonies in education, health, roads and water supply.He also commended the Ministry for the provision of scholarships to the less privileged.

The president shared the joy of another age with the octogenarian, his wife, Esther, other family members and friends, while acknowledging the inspiring influence of the many books of the Christian leader, especially the devotionals.