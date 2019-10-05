Buhari made the commitment at the combined passing out parade of cadets of Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna.

The president noted that already, various strategies being adopted by the government against insurgency and other criminal activities were yielding positive results.

He maintained that the Federal Government had been reviewing the security situation and upgrading personnel, equipment and facilities in the Armed Forces, to effectively and efficiently contain the situation.

Nigeria is getting better by the day, Buhari noted, and assured that the government would not rest until peace and stability is restored to all parts of the country.

The President stressed that his administration remained determined to eliminate corruption through the provision of improved access to education that would prepare youths for global competition, quality health services for improved life expectancy and decent and affordable housing for all.

He commended the role being played by the Academy in the training of cadets from sister African countries, saying it helped to deepen relations with countries in the continent.

“I must recognize the impressive role which the NDA has taken to produce highly trained military officers who are currently serving this great nation.

“I commend once again the commandant, officers and staff of the academy for a job well-done,” Buhari added.

He also commended the discipline and commitment of the cadets and urged them to work hard in the discharge of their duties, wherever they find theirselves.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that 630 regular cadets comprising Army, Airforce, Navy, as well as Short Service were commissioned into the Armed Forces.

Awards were given to cadets who performed exceptionally well in training, learning and character.