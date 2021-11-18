Antony Blinken, the United States secretary of state meets with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja.
President Buhari receives US Secretary of State, Blinken in Aso Rock
Blinken was received at the forecourt by State Chief of Protocol, Lawal Kazaure, who led him to the President’s office.
The US government official arrived the presidential complex a few minutes before 4:00 pm on Thursday, November 18, 2021, for a meeting with the president and his vice.
After his meeting with the president, Blinken is expected to proceed to the office of the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo where they will sign some agreements between Nigeria and the US.
The US diplomat will also address a joint session of the press at the State House Briefing Room with Geoffrey Onyeama, the minister of Foreign Affairs.
