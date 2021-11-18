RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

President Buhari receives US Secretary of State, Blinken in Aso Rock

Authors:

bayo wahab

Blinken is also expected to meet Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo to sign some agreements between Nigeria and the US.

Muhammadu Buhari and Antony Blinken (Channels TV)
Muhammadu Buhari and Antony Blinken (Channels TV)

Antony Blinken, the United States secretary of state meets with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja.

Recommended articles

Blinken was received at the forecourt by State Chief of Protocol, Lawal Kazaure, who led him to the President’s office.

US Secretary of State, Blinken, meets with President Buhari in Aso Rock (Channels TV)
US Secretary of State, Blinken, meets with President Buhari in Aso Rock (Channels TV) Pulse Nigeria

The US government official arrived the presidential complex a few minutes before 4:00 pm on Thursday, November 18, 2021, for a meeting with the president and his vice.

After his meeting with the president, Blinken is expected to proceed to the office of the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo where they will sign some agreements between Nigeria and the US.

The US diplomat will also address a joint session of the press at the State House Briefing Room with Geoffrey Onyeama, the minister of Foreign Affairs.

Authors:

bayo wahab bayo wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

President Buhari receives US Secretary of State, Blinken in Aso Rock

President Buhari receives US Secretary of State, Blinken in Aso Rock

President Buhari reacts to #EndSARS panel reports

President Buhari reacts to #EndSARS panel reports

Agric Minister says Nigeria will be among top 3 world producers of potatoes by 2025

Agric Minister says Nigeria will be among top 3 world producers of potatoes by 2025

APC says Gov Akeredolu's son's appointment to head Ondo agency was on merit

APC says Gov Akeredolu's son's appointment to head Ondo agency was on merit

Anambra PDP lawmaker rejoins party 2 months after defecting to APC

Anambra PDP lawmaker rejoins party 2 months after defecting to APC

NDLEA rejects calls for legalisation of cannabis consumption

NDLEA rejects calls for legalisation of cannabis consumption

President Buhari signs Climate Change bill into law

President Buhari signs Climate Change bill into law

Minister drums support for census, population control

Minister drums support for census, population control

Kaduna govt says advantages of network shutdown outweigh disadvantages

Kaduna govt says advantages of network shutdown outweigh disadvantages

Trending

Fashola doesn't know what happened to the camera he picked up at Lekki toll gate

Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola found a camera at Lekki tollgate days after soldiers allegedly shot at protesters at the toll plaza. (Youtube)

Military unhappy with how panel's report of Lekki massacre was leaked

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor [NASS]

Lagos judicial panel reports that 'there was an attempt to cover up' Lekki shooting

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu (left), receives the report of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry from panel chairperson, the retired Justice Doris Okuwobi (right) [LASG]

FG opens portal for sale of completed housing projects

FG opens portal for sale of completed housing projects (Tribune)