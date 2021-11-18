President Buhari receives US Secretary of State, Blinken in Aso Rock

Blinken was received at the forecourt by State Chief of Protocol, Lawal Kazaure, who led him to the President’s office.

Pulse Nigeria

The US government official arrived the presidential complex a few minutes before 4:00 pm on Thursday, November 18, 2021, for a meeting with the president and his vice.

After his meeting with the president, Blinken is expected to proceed to the office of the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo where they will sign some agreements between Nigeria and the US.