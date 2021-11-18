President Buhari reacts to #EndSARS panel reports

The president said he will wait for governors to take steps on the reports submitted to them before the Federal Government takes action.

This is coming four days after the judicial panel on police brutality and Lekki shootings presented its reports to Lagos state Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

In its findings, the panel submitted that the security operatives “killed unarmed protesters” at Lekki tollgate on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

The panel also said the “killing of unarmed protesters by soldiers could be described in the context of a “massacre”.

Reacting to this, President Buhari at a meeting with Antony Blinken, United States secretary of state, in Abuja, on Thursday said state governments will have to take steps on the panels’ reports, before the Federal Government acts on the recommendations.

“So many state governments are involved, and have given different terms of reference to the probe panels,” the president was quoted to have said in a statement by Femi Adesina, Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity.

“We at the federal have to wait for the steps taken by the states, and we have to allow the system to work. We can’t impose ideas on them. Federal government has to wait for the reaction of the states.”

The statement added that the US secretary of state described the report of the #EndSARS probe panel as “democracy in action”.

The President also reacted to the removal of Nigeria from the list of countries that violate religious freedom, saying his administration remains committed to freedom of worship,

He added that “no one is discriminated against on the basis of his or her faith”.