Buhari made the pledge when he paid a courtesy visit on the Emir of Gombe, Alhaji Abubakar Shehu-Abubakar, on Saturday, as part of his campaign tour of the state.

He said government would continue to provide fertilizer and other farm inputs to farmers at subsidised rate, to enhance their productivity.

Buhari said he visited the state to thank the people for the support given to him, and also solicit for more of such support for a second term.

He said that as part of efforts to enhance economic activities, government had commenced the exploration of gas and oil in some parts of the state, adding that when completed, the state and the country stood to benefit from the project.

According to him, government is committed and hopeful that success will be recorded as similar resources have been discovered in neighbouring Chad and Niger Republics.

He also said that his administration had worked hard to ensure the security of lives and property, just as it had not relented in the fight against corruption.

He said that by now, people of the North-east had seen clearly, the difference between the previous and the present administration.

In his response, the Emir, Shehu-Abubakar, commended the effort of the president, especially in the areas of development of agriculture , youth empowerment and job creation.

According to him, this has impacted positively on the life of people in the state, especially during the 2018 farming season, thereby reducing importation of food items into the country.

We are aware of all the effort that you are making for the development of North-east geopolitical zone, Gombe being in the centre, he said.

The Emir also thanked the president over the oil exploration activities in Bauchi and Gombe states.

He then called on all stakeholders to work towards enshrining a sustainable democratic culture by ensuring that the forthcoming elections were hitch-free.