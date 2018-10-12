President Buhari pays tribute to late Justice Edozie

news

President Muhammadu Buhari has paid tribute to a former justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, Justice Dennis Edozie, describing him as an accomplished jurist who diligently applied the law in principle.

The President, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Friday, condoled with the family of the deceased jurist.

According to him, Edozie will be long remembered for his meritorious and dedicated service to the nation, earning him a seat at the apex court for nearly three years.

The President believed that the respected jurist, teacher, community leader and statesman would be eternally honoured and celebrated for his exemplary and courageous works on the Bench in upholding the laws and Constitution of the country.

He, therefore, extended his heartfelt condolences to members of the judiciary and legal profession, and the government and people of Enugu State.

He prayed that almighty God would grant the soul of the departed eternal rest and comfort all who mourned the jurist.