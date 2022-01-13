RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

President Buhari pays condolence visit to Shonekan’s family in Lagos

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, paid a condolence visit to the family of Chief Ernest Shonekan, late Head of the defunct Interim National Government (ING) of Nigeria.

President Buhari pays condolence visit to Shonekan’s family in Lagos
President Buhari pays condolence visit to Shonekan’s family in Lagos

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the President was earlier in Abeokuta in Ogun, for the inauguration of some projects by Gov. Dapo Abiodun.

Recommended articles

The President arrived the Ikoyi residence of Shonekan at 4:40pm with high profile dignitaries and security.

President Buhari was in the company of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, and his Ogun counterpart, Mr Dapo Abiodun.

Others were, Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe and Chairman, APC Caretaker and Extra Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) among others.

A NAN correspondent monitoring condolence visits at the residence, observed heavy presence of security operatives, police, military and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in and around the premises.

No fewer than 20 patrol vans of police and military police as well as Armoured Personnel Carriers were stationed around the residence at Ikoyi in Lagos.

Meanwhile, the Bobagunwa of Lagos, Chief Akin Disu, who also paid the deceased family a condolence visit, told NAN that the late head of state served the country very well.

Disu, a childhood and school friend of Shonekan, said: “Nigeria begged him to come and serve the country and he did that very well.

“Nigerian leaders should emulate Shonekan, a life dedicated to public service. He served the country properly and he kept the unity of the nation at the time of heavy distress.”

Shonekan died in Lagos on Tuesday at the age of 85.

He succeeded Gen. Ibrahim Babangida to become the Head of the Interim National Government (ING) from Aug. 26, 1993 to Nov. 17, 1993.

The ING was constituted in August 1993 by Babangida in the aftermath of the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election.

Shonekan was, however, overthrown in a palace coup led by the late Gen. Sani Abacha, who was the Defence Secretary in the Shonekan-led ING.

Prior to his brief political career, Shonekan was the chairman and chief executive of the United African Company (UAC) of Nigeria.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NSCDC shortlists 5,000 candidates for employment – Official

NSCDC shortlists 5,000 candidates for employment – Official

President Buhari pays condolence visit to Shonekan’s family in Lagos

President Buhari pays condolence visit to Shonekan’s family in Lagos

NPHCDA denies wild polio virus reports in some states

NPHCDA denies wild polio virus reports in some states

2023: Aisha Buhari to host maiden Progressive Women’s Conference in Abuja

2023: Aisha Buhari to host maiden Progressive Women’s Conference in Abuja

Security personnel rescue abducted Plateau poly students – PPRO

Security personnel rescue abducted Plateau poly students – PPRO

EFCC arrests fake Army General who claimed Buhari nominated him as COAS

EFCC arrests fake Army General who claimed Buhari nominated him as COAS

Gov Umahi says Ebonyi will never be part of Biafra

Gov Umahi says Ebonyi will never be part of Biafra

Governor Okowa mourns Alao-Akala

Governor Okowa mourns Alao-Akala

Osinbajo to grace 8th Ahmadu Bello lecture in Kano

Osinbajo to grace 8th Ahmadu Bello lecture in Kano

Trending

New Anambra airport records 142 flights, 3,865 passengers in 1 month

Anambra Cargo Airport (Guardian)

UN chief wants Buhari to punish terrorists who massacred over 200 villagers in Zamfara

President Muhammadu Buhari with Antonio Guterres [Bayo Omoboriowo]

EFCC recovered N152 billion, $386 million, BTC, ETH last year

EFCC chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa [EFCC]

Former Oyo Governor Alao-Akala dies at 71

adebayo-alao-akala