President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, forwarded the name of Justice John Tosho to the Senate for consideration and confirmation as the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court.

Also nominated for confirmation was Justice Benedict Bakwaph Kanyip, who the president wants as the President of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria.

Buhari also sent to the Senate three nominees as Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The nominees include Umar Mukhtar Gajiram (Borno), Dr. Aiaiibo Sinikiem Johnson (Bayelsa) and Raheem Muideen Olalekan (Osun).