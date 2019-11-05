President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr (Mrs) Sarah Omotunde Alade, as Special Adviser to the President on Finance and the Economy, according to a statement signed by presidency spokesperson Garba Shehu.

Alade will be operating from the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning.

Alade holds a BSc in Economics and a PhD in Management Science (Operations Research).

She retired from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as Deputy Governor in 2017 after spending 23 years in the apex bank.

She had also acted briefly in 2014 as the CBN Governor.

President Buhari has promised to fix an ailing economy and create millions of jobs in his second term on the saddle.

The president recently assembled an advisory council on the economy.