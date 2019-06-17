In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja, the President condoled with the government and people of the state over attacks by suicide bombers.

President Buhari decried the heinous acts, stressing that perpetrators of evil acts have judgment awaiting them, not only from man, via the long arms of the law, but also from God Almighty.

He urged security agents to sustain surveillance in all theatres of security challenges in the country, taking into consideration the unconventional methods deployed by terrorists to harm innocent and unsuspecting victims.

The President commended the efforts of emergency response workers and humanitarian organisations.

He prayed that God would grant the souls of the departed eternal rest and comfort their families.

ALSO READ: A gorilla accused of 'swallowing' N6.8m in Kano has been ordered to 'vomit' it

NAN reports that triple suicide bombing by Boko Haram killed 30 people in Konduga.

“The death toll from the attack has so far increased to 30.

“We have over 40 people injured,” Usman Kachalla, head of operations at the State Emergency Management Agency, said on Monday.