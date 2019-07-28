According to a statement by the President’s spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina in Abuja on Saturday, the President condoled with Oyebanji’s family, friends and colleagues, particularly at the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

The president noted that the late Oyebanji had worked for 35 years at the NTA, making his mark as a sportscaster.

President Buhari also recalled that the deceased was very good at his art, and would be sorely missed by the sporting community.

He prayed that Oyebanji’s soul finds eternal rest, and that God would comfort all those that mourned him.

Oyebanji, who had been ill for some months, passed on at National Hospital, Abuja, on Saturday morning after protracted battle with heart failure.