President Buhari mourns Soun of Ogbomoso

The president noted that Oyewumi's reign of 48 years reinforced the town as a land of peace.

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family of the Soun of Ogbomoso land, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi, Ajagungbade III, on the demise of the highly revered traditional ruler earlier on Sunday.

In a condolence message by his Spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Sunday in Abuja, the President commiserated with the government and people of Oyo State as well as the indigenes of Ogbomoso land on the demise of the frontline traditional ruler.

The president noted that Oyewumi’s reign of 48 years reinforced the town as a land of peace, accommodating and a bastion of history and tradition.

President Buhari also joined the Oyo State Council of Obas in mourning the First Class Traditional ruler.

He affirmed that the deceased would forever be remembered for his counsel and commitment to the unity and harmony within the ranks of the traditional rulers.

He urged sons and daughters of Ogbomoso land to be consoled with the fact that Oba Oyewumi accentuated his reign with the development and progress of the community through enduring peace and extension of hands of fellowship to peoples of other lands.

