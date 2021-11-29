President Buhari mourns renowned Kano businessman, Buhari Daura

In a condolence message by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, on Sunday in Abuja, the president described Daura’s death as “a great loss not only to Katsina and Kano states but also the entire country because of his role in the country’s economy.”

President Buhari said that “the late Sani Buhari Daura was one of the oldest pioneer businessmen in the country who contributed immensely to the economy and helped to create jobs for hundreds of people."

The president affirmed that men like Daura rose to success through sheer hard work and drive.

He noted that late Sani Buhari Daura had demonstrated that “we can achieve success through labour.

“His life story is inspiring because of his commitment to hard work and perseverance.”