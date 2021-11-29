RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

President Buhari mourns renowned Kano businessman, Buhari Daura

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the passing of well-known Kano businessman and industrialist, Alhaji Sani Buhari Daura.

President Muhammadu Buhari. [Twitter-Punch]
President Muhammadu Buhari. [Twitter-Punch]

The news of the death of Daura was announced by his family on Sunday.

Recommended articles

In a condolence message by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, on Sunday in Abuja, the president described Daura’s death as “a great loss not only to Katsina and Kano states but also the entire country because of his role in the country’s economy.”

President Buhari said that “the late Sani Buhari Daura was one of the oldest pioneer businessmen in the country who contributed immensely to the economy and helped to create jobs for hundreds of people."

The president affirmed that men like Daura rose to success through sheer hard work and drive.

He noted that late Sani Buhari Daura had demonstrated that “we can achieve success through labour.

“His life story is inspiring because of his commitment to hard work and perseverance.”

He wished the Buhari Daura families in Daura and Kano, as well as the Governments and people of the two states (Katsina and Kano) the fortitude to bear the loss.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Management says Lagos Airport parking lot is safe despite picture of cracked pillars

Management says Lagos Airport parking lot is safe despite picture of cracked pillars

Omicron: NCDC says it’s monitoring emerging evidence on new COVID-19 variant

Omicron: NCDC says it’s monitoring emerging evidence on new COVID-19 variant

Women Affairs Minister calls for castration as punishment for incest

Women Affairs Minister calls for castration as punishment for incest

President Buhari mourns renowned Kano businessman, Buhari Daura

President Buhari mourns renowned Kano businessman, Buhari Daura

Troops wipe out scores of terrorists in Borno encounter, lose 2 soldiers

Troops wipe out scores of terrorists in Borno encounter, lose 2 soldiers

Keyamo: 'Twitter has agreed to all the conditions federal government gave them'

Keyamo: 'Twitter has agreed to all the conditions federal government gave them'

Taking excess of antibiotics leads to avoidable death- NAFDAC warns Nigerians

Taking excess of antibiotics leads to avoidable death- NAFDAC warns Nigerians

Keyamo says Lagos judicial panel on Lekki shooting was illegal

Keyamo says Lagos judicial panel on Lekki shooting was illegal

Delta set to empower 2,500 artisans in 2022

Delta set to empower 2,500 artisans in 2022

Trending

Gunmen kill Zamfara APC governorship aspirant along Kaduna-Abuja highway

Alhaji Sagir Hamida. [e-nigeriang]

Nigerians among 75 migrants who drowned in Libya trying to reach Europe

Hundreds of migrants have died this year trying to reach Europe via the Mediterranean (image used for illustration) [ANSA/Italian Navy]

Lai Mohammed calls judicial panel report of Lekki massacre 'tales by moonlight'

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [BBC via Getty Images]

Reps block bill that would allow Nigerians sue government for failure

Members of the House of Representatives [NASS]