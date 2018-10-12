Pulse.ng logo
President Buhari mourns NRC Chairman, Usman Abubakar

President Buhari mourns NRC Chairman, Usman Abubakar (AFP/File)

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his deep condolences to the Abubakar family over the death of Alhaji Usman Abubakar, Chairman of the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC).

The president’s condolence message is contained in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Friday.

President Buhari, who was represented at the burial of Abubakar at the National Mosque in Abuja by his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari and a number of presidency officials, said he would personally miss the wise counsel of the deceased.

The President described the deceased as a well-educated and dignified gentleman.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, the government and people of Katsina State following the irreparable loss of this selfless and patriotic Nigerian,” he said.

The President prayed to Allah to grant him (Paradise) Jannatul Firdaus. 

