President Buhari mourns foremost lawyer, Ladi Williams

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family of late Rotimi Williams over the passing of their eldest son, Ladi Williams, on Sunday.

President Muhammadu Buhari (Thisisafrica)
President Muhammadu Buhari (Thisisafrica)

In a condolence message by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Sunday in Abuja, the president said late Williams left many in shock, particularly his close friends and professional colleagues.

Buhari joined the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and Body of Benchers in mourning the legal luminary, ”whose passion for jurisprudence and national development will be sorely missed”.

He prayed that God would comfort the family, friends and associates of Chief Ladi Williams, and accept the soul of the departed.

