The President, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Thursday, extended heartfelt commiserations to Gov. Umaru Tanko Al-Makura on the demise of the Emir.

He also commiserated with the Lafia Emirate Council, the people of Lafia and Nasarawa State on the passage of the highly respected monarch who ascended the throne of his ancestors in 1974.

The President assured them of the fullest sympathy of the Federal Government as they mourned the chairman of the Nasarawa State Council of Emirs and Chiefs and state chairman of Jama’tul Nasril Islam (JNI).

He said the late Emir would be fondly remembered for his exemplary leadership and tireless efforts at improving the lives of his people.

President Buhari affirmed that in the course of his remarkable 44 years on the throne, the Emir had devoted himself to championing inter-religious harmony, tolerance, peace building and conflict prevention as well as promoting the role of education in nation building.

While praying Allah to receive the monarch’s soul and grant him peaceful repose, the president also prayed that Allah would grant the people of Lafia a worthy successor.

The remains of the late Emir will be buried in Lafia, the state capital, on Friday.