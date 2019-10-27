The president made his feelings known in a condolence message issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu in Abuja.

While condoling with the family and friends on the passage of the late DIG, President Buhari described the deceased as a remarkably dedicated officer.

“I am saddened by the news of Danmadami’s death at this time when his valuable experiences were needed by the country.

“Even in retirement, the valuable advice of such a dedicated officer was relevant to the country’s security challenges.

“Late Danmadami, who was also the traditional title holder of Sa’in Katagum, had left a distinguished and untainted record of service to the country. His contributions will be remembered for years to come,’’ he said.

The president prayed to God to bless the soul of the deceased and grant his family the fortitude to bear the loss