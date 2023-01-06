ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

President Buhari mourns boat mishap victims in Kebbi

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the Government and people of Kebbi State over loss of many lives, following the capsizing of a boat conveying farmers.

President Muhammadu Buhari.
President Muhammadu Buhari.
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

He urged more prayers for the rescued persons that were still undergoing medical examinations and treatment.

Buhari commended the efforts of rescue workers who worked for days searching for the missing persons.

He, however, called on stakeholders to pay more attention to proper regulation of transportation by boats, especially in rural areas.

President Buhari prayed that the Almighty God would receive the souls of the departed.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NiDCOM advises Nigerians in Equatorial Guinea to renew permit, avoid sanctions

NiDCOM advises Nigerians in Equatorial Guinea to renew permit, avoid sanctions

Yahaya Bello condoles Kogi NUJ Chairman over wife's death

Yahaya Bello condoles Kogi NUJ Chairman over wife's death

Cross River APC unveils campaign council, targets 500,000 votes for Tinubu

Cross River APC unveils campaign council, targets 500,000 votes for Tinubu

President Buhari mourns boat mishap victims in Kebbi

President Buhari mourns boat mishap victims in Kebbi

Female candidate vows to beat Tinubu, Obi in presidential election

Female candidate vows to beat Tinubu, Obi in presidential election

PDP salutes Oyo residents' overwhelming support for Atiku

PDP salutes Oyo residents' overwhelming support for Atiku

2023: INEC assures corps members of security during elections

2023: INEC assures corps members of security during elections

Tinubu reveals plans for Yahoo boys if elected president

Tinubu reveals plans for Yahoo boys if elected president

DSS breaks silence on alleged plot to remove INEC chairman

DSS breaks silence on alleged plot to remove INEC chairman

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu

Asset Declaration: Court stops DSS from arresting INEC Chairman

Lagos lawyer, Bolanle Raheem shot dead by trigger-happy police officer, Drambi Vandi. [PMNews]

Court sends Bolanle Raheem’s killer to prison [PHOTO]

Chris Ngige.

No salary increment for civil servants, FG makes U-turn

Ongoing Rehabilitation/Reconstruction of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway project on Thursday, January 5..

Lagos-Ibadan Expressway: Construction resumes, gridlock-hit users appeal to FG