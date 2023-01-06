President Buhari mourns boat mishap victims in Kebbi
President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the Government and people of Kebbi State over loss of many lives, following the capsizing of a boat conveying farmers.
He urged more prayers for the rescued persons that were still undergoing medical examinations and treatment.
Buhari commended the efforts of rescue workers who worked for days searching for the missing persons.
He, however, called on stakeholders to pay more attention to proper regulation of transportation by boats, especially in rural areas.
President Buhari prayed that the Almighty God would receive the souls of the departed.
