President Buhari mourns Abba Kyari

  • Published:

President Buhari’s condolence message is contained in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Sunday evening.

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended his condolences over the passing of the former Military Governor of the defunct North Central State, retired Brig.-Gen. Abba Kyari.

The president also condoled with the government and people of Kaduna, Katsina and Borno states over the demise of the elder statesman.

He said: “We are extremely saddened by the news of Gen. Abba Kyari’s passing away, an officer and a gentleman for whom we have a lot respect.’’

President Buhari prayed to God to accept his soul, and grant fortitude to the family and friends he left behind to bear the loss.

