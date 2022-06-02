RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

President Buhari meets with King of Spain

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, June 01, 2022, met with His Majesty, King Filipe VI at the Zarzuela Palace, Madrid.

President Muhammadu Buhari had departed Abuja for Madrid, Spain on a State Visit at the invitation of the Spanish President, Pedro Sanchez alongside Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare and the Minister of State for Health, Olorunnimbe Mamora.

