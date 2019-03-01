The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the agenda of the meeting, being held behind closed doors, is unknown.

However, NAN gathered the meeting is expected to deliberate on ways to douse the rising tension after the declaration of President Buhari, as the winner of the Feb. 23, presidential election.

Members of the committee had on Thursday night met behind closed doors with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The committee had earlier on Thursday met with the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, his running Peter Obi, and other PDP stakeholders.