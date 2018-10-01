Pulse.ng logo
President Buhari meets Pastor Kumuyi in Abuja

Buhari President meets Pastor Kumuyi in Aso-Rock

Buhari thanked Kumuyi for accepting the Federal Government’s invitation to preach the sermon at the country’s 58 independence anniversary.

  • Published:
President meets Pastor Kumuyi in Aso-Rock

President meets Pastor Kumuyi in Aso-Rock

(Daily Post)

President Buhari on Monday in Abuja said Nigerians must appreciate God for bringing everyone together.

The President stated this when he received the General Superintendent of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Folorunso Kumuyi, at the Presidential Villa.

He said: ”God did not make a mistake when he created over 250 different ethnic groups, and decided to put them in a place called Nigeria.

“We must appreciate God for bringing us together. He knows what he was doing. He didn’t make a mistake.”

While describing Nigeria as “a great country’’ endowed with human and natural resources, President said:

“We have challenges in trying to get people to understand us.

“With my experience as a governor, Minister of Petroleum, Head of State, Chairman of Petroleum Trust Fund, I thought I had seen it all, but Nigeria has a way of going at its own speed.

“My morale is raised by your visit. I very much appreciate it.’’

President Buhari recalled what he described as Pastor Kumuyi’s “intellectual achievements’’ as a scholar and university lecturer before going into full time ministry.

He added that he was “excited a great deal’’ for the General Superintendent’s acceptance of government’s invitation to preach the sermon at the country’s 58 independence anniversary.

“Thank you very much,’’ the President said.

ALSO READ: Be responsible on social media, Buhari cautions Nigerians in Independence Day speech

In his remarks, Pastor Kumuyi, who leads one of the country’s largest Pentecostal churches, said it was an honour to be received by the President on a busy day as Oct. 1.

He expressed appreciation to the President for his tireless efforts toward transforming the country.

He said: ”Please remain focused and courageous and do what is right. 

”Not everyone will support you publicly, but we are praying for you so that your tenure will be one of progress and prosperity for the country.’’

The General Superintendent was accompanied by his wife, Esther, and Pastor Samuel Afuwape.

Others on his entourage included Pastor Chike Onwuasoanya and Pastor Seyin Malomo, the Chaplain of Aso Villa Chapel.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

