President Buhari hosts Emir of Katsina after hospital discharge

President Buhari thanked the Emir for his steadfast support for his administration and relentless advocacy for the well-being of his subjects.

The Emir, in turn, thanked the president for his support towards his treatment and recovery, and wished him a successful completion of his tenure.

He pledged the support of his people in Katsina to the president in his efforts to find solutions to the problems militating against the well-being of the nation and its people.