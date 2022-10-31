RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

President Buhari hosts Emir of Katsina after hospital discharge

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday evening received the Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmuminu Kabir-Usman, who was discharged recently from hospital.

Buhari and Emir of Katsina (NationalAccord)
Buhari and Emir of Katsina (NationalAccord)

Malam Garba Shehu, who confirmed this in a statement in Abuja, said Buhari prayed for the Emir’s continued good health and strength to continue with his good work to the society.

Read Also

President Buhari thanked the Emir for his steadfast support for his administration and relentless advocacy for the well-being of his subjects.

The Emir, in turn, thanked the president for his support towards his treatment and recovery, and wished him a successful completion of his tenure.

He pledged the support of his people in Katsina to the president in his efforts to find solutions to the problems militating against the well-being of the nation and its people.

The Emir had been away from his people for some weeks in search of medical treatment.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Thousands turn out for Expertnaire’s Affiliate Marketing summit in Lagos

Thousands turn out for Expertnaire’s Affiliate Marketing summit in Lagos

Hypo Toilet Cleaner rewards initial set of NYSC Toilet rescue volunteers

Hypo Toilet Cleaner rewards initial set of NYSC Toilet rescue volunteers

Commuters stranded as Lagos bus drivers kick-off strike

Commuters stranded as Lagos bus drivers kick-off strike

2023: I will end excesses of touts in Lagos – PDP guber candidate

2023: I will end excesses of touts in Lagos – PDP guber candidate

President Buhari summons emergency security meeting

President Buhari summons emergency security meeting

Nnamdi Kanu: Political solution still possible for release- S/East governors

Nnamdi Kanu: Political solution still possible for release- S/East governors

Tinubu to present Action Plan to private sector leaders in Lagos — PCC

Tinubu to present Action Plan to private sector leaders in Lagos — PCC

New Naira notes: CBN has my back - Buhari

New Naira notes: CBN has my back - Buhari

2023: Kwara PDP Presidential Campaign DG projects victory for Atiku

2023: Kwara PDP Presidential Campaign DG projects victory for Atiku

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

File Photo: US soldiers. (Daily Trust)

Terror Threat: US soldiers, DSS operatives arrest suspected terrorist in Abuja estate

Fuel subsidy is a serious issue in Nigeria. (PeopleDaily)

How removal of fuel subsidy in 2023 will directly affect you [Pulse Explainer]

Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba.

IGP releases emergency numbers as tension heightens over terror alert

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

BREAKING: CBN to redesign N200, N500 and N1,000 notes