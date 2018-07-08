President Buhari hails Thailand cave rescue

news

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday commended the Government of Thailand and international volunteers in the current efforts to rescue 12 children and their coach trapped in a cave for more than two weeks.

The President, who gave the commendation in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, in Abuja on Sunday, noted that the victims were trapped with imminent risks of starvation and death.

Shehu stated that the President was r

eacting to ongoing rescue efforts which were already yielding positive results.

Buhari said Thailand had inspired other developing nations that, despite limited resources, a people could achieve success through their efforts towards emergency response.

He said: ”In a globalised world, the bond of our common humanity is getting stronger day by day.

”Although, Thailand is located thousands of miles away from us, we in Nigeria share the pains and difficulties of these trapped teenagers, who face imminent danger to their lives.

“The way the international community responded with empathy and enthusiasm, is evidence that our common humanity is greater than our differences.

“When we perceive the victims as our own children, we are bound to identify with the trapped kids and be moved to action.”

President Buhari said he was greatly inspired by the response of the Thai government to the crisis as well as and the dedication and enthusiasm of the rescue teams.