Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

President Buhari hails Thailand cave rescue

Buhari President hails Thailand cave rescue

The President, who gave the commendation in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, in Abuja on Sunday, noted that the victims were trapped with imminent risks of starvation and death.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Popular Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmed Gumi has said that things have gotten worse under the administration of President Buhari. play

President Muhammadu Buhari

(Twitter/@MBuhari)

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday commended the Government of Thailand and international volunteers in the current efforts to rescue 12 children and their coach trapped in a cave for more than two weeks.

The President, who gave the commendation in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, in Abuja on Sunday, noted that the victims were trapped with imminent risks of starvation and death.

Shehu stated that the President was r

eacting to ongoing rescue efforts which were already yielding positive results.

Buhari said Thailand had inspired other developing nations that, despite limited resources, a people could achieve success through their efforts towards emergency response.

He said: ”In a globalised world, the bond of our common humanity is getting stronger day by day.

”Although, Thailand is located thousands of miles away from us, we in Nigeria share the pains and difficulties of these trapped teenagers, who face imminent danger to their lives.

“The way the international community responded with empathy and enthusiasm, is evidence that our common humanity is greater than our differences.

“When we perceive the victims as our own children, we are bound to identify with the trapped kids and be moved to action.”

President Buhari said he was greatly inspired by the response of the Thai government to the crisis as well as and the dedication and enthusiasm of the rescue teams.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Kemi Adeosun Finance minister reportedly skipped NYSC with forged...bullet
2 Buhari President reacts to Supreme Court ruling clearing Sarakibullet
3 NYSC What the law says about skipping mandatory schemebullet

Related Articles

World At least 4 boys leave Thailand cave, officials say
In Thailand Relatives identify victims of deadly Thai tourist boat sinking
In Thailand T-Junction 'crisis' point looms near end of cave rescue
World Divers enter Thai cave as rescue mission begins
In Thailand Rescue efforts for boys trapped in cave begin
Thailand Cave Rescue Site cleared to 'help victims': Officials
World Elon Musk thinks a minisubmarine could help in Thai cave rescue
In Thailand Letters of hope from boys trapped deep in a cave
World Tourist boats capsize off Thai resort island, leaving at least 33 dead

Local

All the insults Buhari, Jonathan's aides threw at themselves
Farmer/Herder Conflict Presidency warns against fake news, inflammatory statements
What Aisha Yesufu said on reported NYSC certificate forgery
Kemi Adeosun 5 things Aisha Yesufu tweeted about reported NYSC certificate forgery
Buhari's leadership no longer commands respect – Lamido
Buhari President’s leadership no longer commands respect – Lamido
Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai
Tukur Buratai Over 35,000 IDPs return to communities in Borno North