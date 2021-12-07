In a congratulatory message released by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Tuesday in Abuja, the president congratulated the minister on the milestone, heralded by many years of diligent service to the country.
President Buhari hails Lai Mohammed at 70
President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed on his 70th birthday, joining family and friends to celebrate with the devoted public servant.
He noted that the minister had worked as a lawyer and businessman, before getting into politics where he served as Chief of Staff in Lagos State, and National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
President Buhari also acknowledged the sacrifices and contributions of the minister in raising a formidable information machinery that went a long way in bringing change in the country.
According to the president, Mohammed works assiduously to create understanding and enhance the image of the country by bridging the gaps in information.
He, therefore, commended Mohammed’s ingenuity, resilience and emotional intelligence.
President Buhari joined members of the Federal Executive Council, All Progressives Congress (APC) and the media industry in wishing the Minister of Information good health, strength and longer life.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng