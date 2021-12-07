President Buhari hails Lai Mohammed at 70

He noted that the minister had worked as a lawyer and businessman, before getting into politics where he served as Chief of Staff in Lagos State, and National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

President Buhari also acknowledged the sacrifices and contributions of the minister in raising a formidable information machinery that went a long way in bringing change in the country.

According to the president, Mohammed works assiduously to create understanding and enhance the image of the country by bridging the gaps in information.

He, therefore, commended Mohammed’s ingenuity, resilience and emotional intelligence.