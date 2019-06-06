Buhari in a congratulatory message signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Thursday, recalled his meeting with the respected cleric.

The president said that he met Kumuyi at the State House, Abuja, last October, during which the latter shared deep insights about the country.

He also recalled that the cleric had used the opportunity to pray with him and for the entire country, particularly in respect of the then forthcoming general elections.

ALSO READ: Pulse Opinion: Can Sanwo-Olu give us this energy for 4 years?

He remarked that Kumuyi exuded divine wisdom and temperate nature at all times.

The president prayed God to give Kumuyi long life and greater grace to serve God and humanity.