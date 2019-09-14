Mrs Adamu is the wife of the late Major General Martin Adamu to whom the President, as a young military officer, served as aide-de-camp.

The President’s congratulatory message is communicated through a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Friday.

The president said: “Birthday greetings to Mrs. Mary Adamu. I pray for your long and healthy life. Your humility and kindness defy age. Your character is deeply inspiring.”

Buhari wished her many more years of service to family, community and the nation.