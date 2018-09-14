President Buhari greets Alake of Egba Land at 75

news

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Alake of Egba land, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo III, on his 75 birthday.

President Buhari in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Friday, joined the Egba community in celebrating the joyous and historical milestone for the royal father.

He noted with delight that Gbadebo’s ascension to the throne of his fathers since 2005, had brought peace, unity and prosperity to the people.

The President congratulated family members and friends of the traditional ruler, while recalling his visionary, purposeful and responsive leadership style, which had greatly impacted on the lives of those in his domain.

According to him, as Alake of Egba Land turns 75, his counsels to community members, the State and Federal Government have helped substantially in the successful political transitions in the country.

Buhari prayed that the almighty God would grant the Alake of Egba Land longer life, good health and strength to keep serving his people and the nation.