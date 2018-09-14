Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

President Buhari greets Alake of Egba Land at 75

Buhari President greets Alake of Egba Land at 75

President Buhari in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Friday, joined the Egba community in celebrating the joyous and historical milestone for the royal father.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play President Buhari greets Alake of Egba Land at 75

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Alake of Egba land, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo III, on his 75 birthday.

President Buhari in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Friday, joined the Egba community in celebrating the joyous and historical milestone for the royal father.

He noted with delight that Gbadebo’s ascension to the throne of his fathers since 2005, had brought peace, unity and prosperity to the people.

The President congratulated family members and friends of the traditional ruler, while recalling his visionary, purposeful and responsive leadership style, which had greatly impacted on the lives of those in his domain.

According to him, as Alake of Egba Land turns 75, his counsels to community members, the State and Federal Government have helped substantially in the successful political transitions in the country.

Buhari prayed that the almighty God would grant the Alake of Egba Land longer life, good health and strength to keep serving his people and the nation.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Kemi Adeosun Minister resigns from Buhari's cabinet following NYSC...bullet
2 DSS Buhari appoints Yusuf Magaji Bichi as new DGbullet
3 Kemi Adeosun Presidency speaks on Finance Minister’s NYSC...bullet

Related Articles

African Drum Festival Wole Soyinka, Tunde Kelani, Kunle Afolayan, Olu Jacobs attend 3rd edition
Gani Adams Alake says Aare Ona Kakanfo title is a huge challenge 
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Friday, March 11 2016 ]
Globacom Glo gains over 3m new internet users as other networks lose ground
In Ebonyi Alake of Egbaland as FUNAI first Chancellor
Ooni of Ife 10 most influential traditional rulers in Nigeria (1)
Osinbajo Traditional rulers visit Vice President [PHOTOS]
UNIBEN gets Sanusi, ABU gets Obi of Onitsha, Etsu Nupe for OAU... Jonathan appoints new Chancellors for 38 Federal Universities [FULL LIST]

Local

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai
Nasir El-Rufai Kaduna Gov. appoints former AIG, Abbass as Security Adviser
Fayose Fayemi won't stop at nothing to blackmail me - Ekiti Governor
Buhari is healthier that 80% of Nigerians - Chris Ngige
Minimum Wage Workers must smile before 2019 elections, says Ngige
Saraki says raid on Edwin Clark's house threatens democracy
DSS Edwin Clark, others call Buhari the most tribalistic president over agency's new DG