Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

President Buhari felicitates with Odigie-Oyegun at 79

Buhari President felicitates with Odigie-Oyegun at 79

Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, issued the President’s congratulatory message in Abuja on Sunday.

  • Published:
Timi Frank tells APC national chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun to retire from politics and embrace farming play

Timi Frank tells APC national chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun to retire from politics and embrace farming

(Tori.n)

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the immediate past National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, on the occasion of his 79th birthday on Aug. 12.

Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, issued the President’s congratulatory message in Abuja on Sunday.

Buhari joined Oyegun’s family, friends, well-wishers and party members in celebrating another “milestone in the lifetime of a patriotic Nigerian who personifies the meaning of a progressive in letter and in spirit.’’

The President acknowledged Oyegun’s distinguished career as a civil servant, first civilian Governor of Edo, pro-democracy activist and the first elected National Chairman of APC.

According to him, Odigie-Oyegun stands out as a beacon of progressive values and principles embodied in change, reforms and intense commitment to the good of the nation.

He said that Oyegun’s leadership was instrumental to the “advent of the CHANGE government’’ in 2015.

Buhari prayed to God almighty to grant the celebrant “more years of good health and fulfillment to see a nation where positive change, in all facets of our national lives, is a reality for all.’’

Odigie-Oyegun relinquished his position as the first APC chairman after the party’s convention in Abuja on June 23.

He was replaced by Comrade Adams Oshiohmole who emerged unopposed during the convention.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Soyinka Nobel Laureate says Obasanjo gave out oil blocs for sexbullet
2 Lawal Daura Why former DSS boss reportedly disliked EFCC boss, Magubullet
3 Saraki Senate President staged siege on his home – Presidential aidebullet

Related Articles

APC Odigie-Oyegun seeks support for Oshiomhole
Buhari Oshiomhole charges President to get $16bn back from Obasanjo
Buhari President explains why he hates restructuring
Adams Oshiomhole Former Governor of Edo emerges APC National Chairman
APC National Convention Security agents stop major clash
Abiola Ajimobi 6,800 delegates to vote at APC Convention
Osinbajo Vice President says Fayemi will end suffering in Ekiti
Fayemi Ado Ekiti stands still for APC Mega rally

Local

Weather Forecast - NiMet
Weather Forecast NiMet predicts thunderstorm, rains for Monday
IPMAN says scarcity of petrol continues without product to load
Eid-el-Kabir Marketers urge NNPC to pump fuel to Ejigbo Depot
Mrs Florence Ajimobi - The wife of the Oyo state Governor.
Florence Ajimobi Every child must have access to education, ICT
In PDP we used to kill people – Orji Kalu
Orji Kalu Disobedience of court orders threat to Nigeria’s democracy