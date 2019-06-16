Buhari in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Sunday, joined family, friends and well-wishers to celebrate the elder statesman, foremost nationalist and respected community leader.

The president noted that Amaechi had remained steadfast in proffering the way forward for Nigeria and building bridges that would help strengthen the foundations of the country.

The president enjoined all who celebrate the nonagenarian to reflect on the ideals he shared so much with national founding figures like the great Zik of Africa, Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, who used their leadership positions to serve the country with dedication, dignity and discipline.

According to him, Nigeria needs nationalists like Amaechi to constantly remind us of our national history and inspire all Nigerians to embrace the core values of unity and faith, peace and progress.

Buhari prayed God to preserve the celebrant with good health, happiness and peace, and wished all those celebrating him a joyous day.