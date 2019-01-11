The President celebrated Abbe in a statement signed by Malam Garba Shehu, his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, in Abuja on Friday.

He rejoiced with the family, former military colleagues, associates and the government and people of Edo state as the former minister of interior and defence reached the remarkable biblical age.

The president recalled the outstanding 32-year military career of Abbe when he also served as military governor and also held several top command positions.

“Gen. Abbe’s commitment to the unity and development of the country is not in doubt,” the President notes in reference not only to the elder statesman’s military life, but also his public service career as minister after his retirement from the military in 1999.

He particularly applauded Abbe’s role as the pioneer Chairman of the Presidential Committee on the Implementation of the Amnesty Programme in the Niger Delta.

Buhari prayed God to grant the septuagenarian many more years of robust health and wisdom to continue to serve his fatherland and humanity.