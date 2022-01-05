President Buhari drops Ararume as NNPC board chairman

The announcement was made through a statement released by the spokesperson of the President, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina on Wednesday in Abuja.

The statement also indicated that Senator Ararume has been replaced with Senator Margret Okadigbo, the wife of the former Senate President, late Senator Chuba Okadigbo who also served as a running mate of President Buhari in his bid for office in 2007.

Senator Ararume who is also famed for his long running battle with Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state was appointed the NNPC board chairman in September 2021 even though the inauguration of that board failed to hold on the day it was slated for on November 23, 2021.

The statement announcing the termination of the Senator’s stint as board chairman said: “President Muhammad Buhari has appointed the Board and Management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, in accordance with the power vested in him under Section 59(2) of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021.