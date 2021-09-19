RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

President Buhari departs Abuja to attend 76th session of UN General Assembly

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Buhari will address the Assembly on Friday, Sept. 24 when he will speak on the theme and on other global issues.

President Muhammadu Buhari departs. [Twitter/BashirAhmaad]
President Muhammadu Buhari departs. [Twitter/BashirAhmaad]

President Muhammadu Buhari departed Abuja on Sunday for New York to participate in the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA76).

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the session opened on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

The theme for this year’s UNGA is: “Building Resilience Through Hope – To Recover from COVID-19, Rebuild Sustainably, Respond to Needs of the Planet, Respect the Rights of People and Revitalise the United Nations.”

The Nigerian leader will address the Assembly on Friday, Sept. 24 when he will speak on the theme and on other global issues.

Femi Adesina, the president’s spokesman, said in a statement on Saturday that President Buhari and members of his entourage would be part of other significant meetings.

He listed the meetings to include: The High Level Meeting to Commemorate The Twentieth Anniversary of the Adoption of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action on the theme “Reparations, Racial Justice and Equality for People of African Descent.

Adesina stated that Nigeria’s delegation would also participate in Food Systems Summit; High Level Dialogue on Energy; and High Level Plenary Meeting to commemorate and promote the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons.

He stated also that President Buhari would hold bilateral meetings with a number of other leaders of delegations and heads of international development organisations.

According to the presidential aide, President Buhari is expected to return on Sunday, Sept. 26.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Obadiah Mailafia, former deputy governor of CBN dies at 64

Orji Kalu commends Buhari over Southeast visit

President Buhari departs Abuja to attend 76th session of UN General Assembly

Senator commends military for rescuing abducted Maj. Datong

Presidency lists projects and beneficiaries of External Borrowing Plan

‘You’re confused and disoriented,’ PDP blasts Ebonyi Gov Umahi over zoning comment

Lagos Panel suspends #EndSARS sitting till further notice

Marwa cautions tricyclists against transporting drugs and traffickers

'We may lose again', Okupe warns PDP against presenting northern candidate for president in 2023

Trending

President Buhari's Imo trousers [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

President Muhammadu Buhari visits Imo state. (Channels)

Buhari will make final decision on sending Abba Kyari to face fraud charges in US

The Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, and President Muhammadu Buhari will have a huge say in what happens to suspended Abba Kyari [Presidency]

EFCC chairman Bawa hospitalised after collapsing at Presidential Villa

EFCC chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa [Twitter/@officialEFCC]

Here are 6 Nigerians on the UAE global terror watchlist

Illustrative photo: Boko Haram terrorists surrender to troops in Bama, Borno State [Nigerian Army]