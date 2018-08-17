Pulse.ng logo
President Buhari congratulates Oba Otudeko at 75

Mr Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, issued the President’s congratulatory message in Abuja on Friday.

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the business world and all boardroom gurus in Nigeria to rejoice with the founder and Chairman of Honeywell Group, Ayoola Oba Otudeko, who turns 75 years on Saturday.

Buhari saluted the business magnate for his vision, wisdom and dexterity in setting up businesses that cut across the oil and gas industry, flour mills, hospitality and transportation.

He noted that such businesses had been providing services and employment that strengthen the Nigerian economy.

The President said he shared the joyful time with members of Oba Otudeko’s family, friends and community of business colleagues as he celebrates his 75th birthday.

He also acknowledged his contributions to the development of the country through wise counsels to governments and willingness to serve on boards and committees focusing on steering and buoying the economy.

Buhari extolled the “warm heartedness and magnanimity of the business mogul for setting up the Oba Otudeko Foundation, which provides for less privileged members of the society and inspires start-ups, especially among the youth’’.

He prayed that the Almighty God would continue to strengthen Otudeko, grant him longer life and more wisdom to keep expanding his investments in the country and beyond.

