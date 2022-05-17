President Buhari congratulates new Somali leader

This is contained in a statement issued by the president’s media aide, Malam Garba Shehu.

“The election of Mahmud is a significant indication that the people of Somalia appreciate his efforts to unite and rebuild the country after decades of civil war and terrorists’ activities.

“President Mahmud’s return to power is a resounding vote of confidence in his ability and leadership, which he demonstrated while he was previously in power.

“Most importantly it signifies that Somalis are committed to a democratic process,’’ Shehu quoted President Buhari as saying.

Buhari noted that “other political parties and leaders in Somalia should unite and rally round President Mahmud in the difficult task of rebuilding Somalia from the ruins of war and terrorist devastation.’’

The president commended the out-going president, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo, for his swift acceptance of Mahmud’s victory which inevitably would lead to a peaceful transition in the best interest of the people.

He reassured the new Somali leader that “Nigeria will continue its usual support for peace-keeping efforts in Somalia.’’