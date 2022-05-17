RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

President Buhari congratulates new Somali leader

Authors:

Ima Elijah

He successfully staged a comeback after being unseated in 2017

Hassan Sheikh Mohamud
Hassan Sheikh Mohamud

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Abuja congratulated newly-elected Somali president, Hassan Mahmud, “for successfully staging a comeback after being unseated in 2017’’.

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement issued by the president’s media aide, Malam Garba Shehu.

“The election of Mahmud is a significant indication that the people of Somalia appreciate his efforts to unite and rebuild the country after decades of civil war and terrorists’ activities.

“President Mahmud’s return to power is a resounding vote of confidence in his ability and leadership, which he demonstrated while he was previously in power.

“Most importantly it signifies that Somalis are committed to a democratic process,’’ Shehu quoted President Buhari as saying.

Buhari noted that “other political parties and leaders in Somalia should unite and rally round President Mahmud in the difficult task of rebuilding Somalia from the ruins of war and terrorist devastation.’’

The president commended the out-going president, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo, for his swift acceptance of Mahmud’s victory which inevitably would lead to a peaceful transition in the best interest of the people.

He reassured the new Somali leader that “Nigeria will continue its usual support for peace-keeping efforts in Somalia.’’

Buhari stressed that African countries must unite against terrorists and other evil forces seeking to disrupt and destroy our territories.’

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

President Buhari congratulates new Somali leader

President Buhari congratulates new Somali leader

2023: Tinubu to dump APC if ...

2023: Tinubu to dump APC if ...

2023: Aspirant gives N40m cash, gadgets, others to 27 wards in Imo

2023: Aspirant gives N40m cash, gadgets, others to 27 wards in Imo

2023: INEC cautions political parties against non-transparent primaries

2023: INEC cautions political parties against non-transparent primaries

PDP gets new secretariat in Lagos

PDP gets new secretariat in Lagos

JAMB disclaims error in its scoring system, says no plan to organise another UTME

JAMB disclaims error in its scoring system, says no plan to organise another UTME

Death toll in Kano explosion rises to 9

Death toll in Kano explosion rises to 9

Oil price hits $115 a barrel — highest in seven weeks

Oil price hits $115 a barrel — highest in seven weeks

Osinbajo bags Leadership Person of the Year Award

Osinbajo bags Leadership Person of the Year Award

Trending

Real reason we’ve not released UTME 2022 results – JAMB Registrar

A cross-section of students writing the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) [thenationonlineng]

JAMB releases 2022 UTME results; here is how to check

A cross-section of students writing the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) [thenationonlineng]

Deborah’s parents say their children won’t attend school again

The parents of the student, Deborah who was lynched by her colleagues over blaspheming of Prophet Muhammad (Punch)

Blasphemy: Tension in Sokoto as protesters demand release of Deborah’s alleged killers

Blasphemy: Tension in Sokoto as protesters demand release of Deborah’s alleged killers. (TheNewsNigeria)