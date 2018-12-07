Pulse.ng logo
President Buhari congratulates new Emir of Nasarawa

The President, in a  statement, saluted the people of Nasarawa Emirate and the State Government on the hitch-free exercise which led to the emergence of Jibrin as the 13 Emir.

President Buhari congratulates new Emir of Nasarawa (NAN)

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Minister of State for Environment, Alhaji Ibrahim Jibrin, on his selection as the new Emir of Nasarawa, in Nasarawa Local Government Area, Nasarawa State.

The statement was issued by the president’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Friday

While describing the new First Class traditional ruler as a “wise choice and worthy successor,” President Buhari opined that Jibrin’s impeccable credentials as a distinguished public servant and land expert would be deployed to impact positively on development of his emirate.

“His people will benefit immensely from his wealth of experience in the Ministry of Environment,” the president added.

Buhari, who wished the new emir a successful reign, also urged him to build on the legacies of his predecessor and promote peace and unity in the emirate.

Jibrin, who is the current Minister of State for Environment, emerged as the 13th Emir of Nasarawa Town, following his selection by kingmakers of the Nasarawa Emirate Council in Nasarawa Local Government Area of the state.

Gov. Tanko Al-Makura of the State has since approved the appointment of the new emir.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Jibrin, who attended the special session of the Federal Executive Council, summoned by President Buhari on Friday, was seen being congratulated by the cabinet ministers during the opening of the meeting.

